23 percent of security professionals know little about encrypted traffic

According to the 2017 Mandiant M-Trends report, the average time it takes to detect a cyber attack is 99 days, but 41% of respondents to the Venafi survey believe they can detect and respond to a cyber attack hidden in encrypted traffic within one week. Additionally, 20% believe they can detect and respond to a cyber attack within one day.

A surprising number of respondents (41%) say they encrypt at least 70% of their internal network traffic; 57% say they encrypt 70% or more of their external web traffic. Almost one-fifth (19%) of the respondents said they decrypt and inspect all of their encrypted traffic.

Kevin Bocek, chief security strategist for Venafi said that encryption offers the perfect cover for cybercriminals. He added that most IT and security professionals do not realise the security technologies they depend on to protect their business are useless against the increasing number of attacks hiding in encrypted traffic.

Venafi conducted this survey of over 1540 information security professionals at RSA Conference 2017.