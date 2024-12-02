21 percent employees use one password for different online accounts

According to a password survey commissioned by LogRhythm, 54% of respondents overlap their personal and work passwords, with the consequence that if one is exposed at home or at work, he or she is exposed in both areas.

Findings show that 88% of respondents record their work passwords in an unsecure location, which make them a non-secret and can be accessed by bad actors. 79% of respondents are required to change their work passwords less than once a month, giving the criminals more time to find and exploit vulnerabilities.

The survey polled 520 full-time employees at organizations with 250 or more employees in various industries including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, utilities/energy, education, banking and automotive.

