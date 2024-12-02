2020 will mark the end of passwords as biometrics arise

According to research by Visa, 69% of respondents aged between 16 and 24 (dubbed Generation Z) believe it will be easier and faster to use biometric identification than remembering passwords and pin numbers.

This age group is also keen to adopt biometric security. Some 76% feel comfortable with the concept of making payments using biometric data. Generation Z also favours fingerprint scanning over other forms of biometric identification.

Findings indicate that nearly 70% of respondents expressed a desire to use fingerprints rather than passwords, while 39% favour retina scans and 27% favour face recognition.

The research was conducted on a batch of 2,000 people.