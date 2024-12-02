2018 Gambling Industry Report released by iovation

The report identifies and explores three key trends driving the iGaming market such as prioritizing the player experience; while limiting fraud and abuse remains a priority for operators and platform providers, they must not do so at the expense of their players’ experience. Technologies like predictive analytics powered by device intelligence and machine learning are helping to proactively identify potential threats at log-in but can also help identify trusted players who could become tomorrow’s VIP players.

Also, the impacts of forthcoming data privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are already being felt by operators who must identify new data minimization strategies for combating fraud or else face potential crippling fines. Beyond GDPR, social responsibility mandates such as Player Self Exclusion (PSE) are forcing operators to assure regulators that they can protect vulnerable players.

And last, but not least, operators need to prepare for unconventional attacks: from automated bot attacks to orchestrated account takeovers (ATO), fraudsters are acquiring new techniques and methodologies at a rapid pace. The report also found that ‘Cheating fraud’ increased by 10X in just four years.

The 2018 Gambling Industry Report from iovation is based on detailed analysis of more than 450 million transactions and aggregated from over 100 gambling operator and platform customers over the course of 2017.