20 percent of Israeli high-tech companies are engaged in cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity companies could not have succeeded without financing, consisting mostly of venture capital. According to IVC, while the average first financing round in 2012 raised USD 2,3 million per company, this had tripled to USD 6,9 million by 2015.

According to IVC report, there are 430 companies operating in the cybersecurity sector in Israel, of which, only 46% have initial revenue, and only 9% have annual revenue of over USD 10 million. This means that the remaining 45% are still development laboratories for all intents and purposes.

Israel is also among the 10 countries best prepared for cyber attacks. A survey by the HCSS company of the preparedness of countries for such attacks according to various criteria gave Israel a general rating of 3. The US had the highest rating, 3.8, following by the UK (3.6) and the Netherlands (3.5). Israels rating is higher than that of France (2.8), Russia (1.6), and China (1.4). According to these figures, Israel has one of the worlds lower cybercrime rates: 1%, compared with 23% for the US (the highest) and 9% for China (second highest). Israels cybercrime rate is the same as that of Argentina and Australia.