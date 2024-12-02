1Password, Privacy.com enable users to create secure virtual cards

Privacy.com's virtual cards mean users never need to share their credit or debit card information online, helping to protect both their money and their identity. Users can create, use and save Privacy Cards directly within their 1Password extension whenever they're needed. All virtual cards created in 1Password will have the same security benefits as other Privacy Cards - users can set monthly or annual spend limits, create single-use or merchant locked cards, and pause or unpause cards whenever they want.

When users are asked to enter a card number on a vendor's site, 1Password will give the option to create and name a virtual card instead. When creating the card, users can set spending caps for a one-off payment, monthly or annual limits, or a total amount. In addition to enterprises capping expenses, consumers can, for example, create a "Spotify" card for monthly subscription payments or an "Amazon" card with a spending ceiling.

Moreover, when creating a card, users will have the option to save it in 1Password. Then, when it's time to enter payment details, 1Password will show users any cards associated with that particular website.