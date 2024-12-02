1Password acquires Kolide

This acquisition aims to address the increasing security challenges faced by businesses in today's workforce, which operates from diverse locations and on various devices. In the company press release, officials from 1Password emphasised the need for innovative security solutions in response to the evolving workplace landscape. The integration of Kolide's contextual access management and device health capabilities into 1Password's security suite is expected to help businesses bolster their security measures and achieve Zero Trust access objectives.

With the prevalence of hybrid work models, traditional security solutions struggle to adapt to the demands of remote and multi-device work environments. Kolide's 2023 Shadow IT Report revealed that nearly half of companies permit unmanaged devices to access company resources, posing potential security risks. To address this, Kolide's solution enables businesses to assess the security context of each sign-on and device, allowing them to grant access to applications based on real-time evaluations.

Kolide's clientele includes companies such as Databricks, Robinhood, Discord, and Anduril. Beyond merely blocking unauthorised access attempts, Kolide facilitates swift remediation of device health risks, helping employees restore their devices to a trusted state independently.

Representatives from Databricks talked about Kolide's zero trust approach, highlighting its effectiveness in improving user experience while supporting security. The acquisition aligns with 1Password's commitment to building security solutions that prioritise employee privacy, productivity, and proactive security measures.

Officials from Kolide chimed in and highlighted the shared vision of both companies in prioritising user-focused device security. By joining forces with 1Password, Kolide aims to leverage resources to realize its vision of comprehensive device security for all companies.

The acquisition will see the entire Kolide team integrating into 1Password, marking a significant step towards strengthening access security and supporting a safer work environment for businesses of all sizes.

More information about the two companies

1Password offers identity security solutions to reduce risk for companies and provide people with peace of mind. The company’s solutions enable powerful password management support authentication methods based on passkeys. Since its founding in 2005, 1Password has made a name for itself in the industry and now works with customers such as IBM, Slack, GitLab, Under Armour, and Intercom.

According to the company press release, Kolide was founded on the idea of Honest Security, a philosophy that, when combined with the principles of Zero Trust, transforms end users into an effective security solution. The company’s merger 1Password comes in the context of a shared belief that companies require more user-focused device security.