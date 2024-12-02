1Kosmos's receives perfect score in iBeta test

This certification provides BlockID users the assurance that identity, the private data stored on the device, and the access it grants to online information are securely protected. BlockID produced zero false matches in 200 live biometric attempts on iOS and Android devices. The tests, performed by internationally recognized independent third-party testing and quality assurance organization iBeta, validate the reliability of BlockID for accurately performing live biometrics for identity proofing.

This latest certification identifies BlockID as a unified identity proofing and passwordless authentication platform that complies with FIDO2, NIST and iBeta standards.

1Kosmos unifies identity proofing and authentication for employees, customers and citizens to allow secure passwordless access to sensitive applications, data and resources. BlockID is certified for iBeta, NIST 800-63-3, and FIDO which allows organizations and government agencies to onboard users with certainty on who they say they are in the digital world. It also performs an instant IAL2 certified identity verification without requiring the individual to be present at a physical location, and stores user data encrypted in a private, permissioned blockchain.