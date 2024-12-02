1Kosmos unifies identity verification across web and mobile platforms

This new capability does not require a mobile app and seeks to create a frictionless web user journey by eliminating the need for a separate application to capture identity documents and meet identity assurance level (IAL) requirements. Unique to 1Kosmos is the use of a privacy by design architecture where personal information is accessible only upon user consent.





To enable fast and easy identity proofing from the web, without downloading a mobile app, 1Kosmos BlockID connects a browser to a session accessing the camera on a user's mobile device for document verification. It also validates the authenticity of government identity documents with issuing authorities and triangulates personal data from driver’s licenses, passports, national IDs, and more. In addition, 1Kosmos BlockID challenges the user to take a live selfie to ensure they are a real person and match their selfie with the images scanned from the documents.











For organisations that prefer an app-less experience, 1Kosmos BlockID eliminates the need for a dedicated app, while providing the capability to embed and customise document-based identity proofing across different platforms and end-user journeys to suit their identity assurance and security requirements.





Cross platform identity proofing

Like the 1Kosmos mobile app, the new web-based identity verification capabilities enable users to capture images of government-issued documents through mobile devices. 1Kosmos BlockID provides the following capabilities and benefits for implementing identity verification journeys across platforms:

Creates separate 'verification sessions’ for identity proofing with any type of document including driver’s license, passport, National ID and more;

Provides a standalone web client that can extract identity data and validate the authenticity of the document template;

Offers an interface to define risk thresholds for decision-making on liveness, selfie match, etc;

Supports integration with third-party providers to validate authenticity of documents and data;

Enables administrators to review the result from the extraction of documents and data along with a recommendation from 1Kosmos on the status of verification;

Enables organisations to build custom user verification journeys via the 1Kosmos control plane;

Provides pre-deployment testing via proofing URLs;

Includes built-in support for internationalisation;

Meets W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.





About 1Kosmos

Based in the US, 1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and password-less multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the BlockID platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering smooth user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.







BlockID performs millions of authentications daily for government agencies, banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organisations around the world.