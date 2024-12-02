1Kosmos has raised USD 57 million in Series B funding to support its efforts to expand in the market with an identity verification and passwordless authentication platform.

The round was led by Forgepoint Capital and Origami’s Oquirrh Ventures with participation from Craig Abod, Founder and President of Carahsoft, NextEra Energy Ventures, Gula Tech Adventures, and the 1Kosmos management team.

This brings the company’s total funding to USD 72 million, including a prior USD 15 million Series A round.

The new capital will enable 1Kosmos to meet the growing demand for identity-first security from businesses amid increasing impersonation threats. Recent high-profile attacks, such as Scattered Spider and North Korean “shadow IT employees,” highlight how social engineering and fake credentials exploit account recovery, revealing a key vulnerability in many organizations' identity defences. 1Kosmos aims to address these threats with live biometrics, verified identities, and phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication, preventing breaches before they occur.

Additionally, 1Kosmos will use the funds to optimise product innovation, accelerate global expansion by scaling direct and channel sales across North America, EMEA, and APAC, and improve technology integrations with IAM, CIAM, PAM, and zero trust platforms.

Potential benefits for customers

1Kosmos helps companies turn identity into a business benefit instead of a security risk by:

Unifying identity verification and authentication within a single platform that integrates ID proofing and passwordless authentication, avoiding passwords and third-party MFA bolt-ons;

Providing built-in privacy and data security by ensuring that personally identifiable information (PII) is encrypted and stored on a private, permissioned blockchain, eliminating central honeypots and administrative access;

Optimising identity with A1 as the company is improving its platform across multiple areas, including Adaptive Authentication, Smarter Identity Verification, and Enhanced Analytics & Threat Detection;

Supporting enterprise-grade certifications: The platform is certified to FIDO2, NIST 800-63-3, ISO 27001, SOC II Type 2, PAD Level 2 following ISO/IEC 30107-1 and ISO/IEC 30107-3, and FedRAMP High, and supporting compliance with global privacy standards.

Recent updates from 1Kosmos

The announcement follows a series of company updates, including 1Kosmos becoming a full-service Kantara-certified credential service provider to achieve FedRAMP High authorisation, certifying its platform for the US government’s security-sensitive workloads.