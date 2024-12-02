1Kosmos partners with Ping Identity

This partnership enables Ping Identity customers to implement identity-based authentication and passwordless access using 1Kosmos BlockID across all engagement channels with employees, customers, and citizens.











Equiping DaVinci with a third-party service

1Kosmos joins a growing network of technology providers developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Programme. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The newly available 1Kosmos connector for PingOne DaVinci lets customers deploy BlockID for identity proofing, passwordless, and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Officials from 1Kosmos explained that the company is committed to delivering transparent identity verification and passwordless solutions that support an organisation's existing identity infrastructures, including partner solutions like PingOne DaVinci. Ping Identity customers can now seamlessly integrate BlockID into all their user journeys for employees, customers, and citizens.





How does BlockID work?

1Kosmos BlockID is a live biometric driven, distributed digital identity platform that helps organisations establish the identity of individuals who are accessing their systems, applications, and data, on a continuous basis, while supporting secure passwordless access to online services.

BlockID also provides organisations with secure, automated employee onboarding with self-service identity proofing and passwordless access to corporate applications, data, and resources. 1Kosmos establishes, with certainty, the identity of individuals accessing consumer, corporate and government systems, applications, and data.

Representatives from Ping Identity explained that the partnership with 1Kosmos leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.





What does Ping Identity do?

Ping Identity believes in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. It lets enterprises combine its identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s one of the reasons companies choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless.

