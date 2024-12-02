1Kosmos partners with NayaOne

The collaboration sees the 1Kosmos BlockID distributed identity cloud service available on the NayaOne ecosystem for financial services providers. NayaOne helps make the BlockID platform more accessible to banks aiming to deploy a phishing-resistant approach to passwordless multi-factor authentication that provides a simplified user experience via non-spoofable, live biometrics with a verified identity.





1Kosmos – NayaOne partnership details

The NayaOne platform offers a single point of access to fintech innovations that look to enable FIs to remain ahead of the competition in a fast-changing digital landscape. Per the press release, the BlockID cloud service is designed to prevent identity impersonation, account takeover (ATO) and fraud, while providing a convenient, hassle-free login experience. Customers, workers, and citizens alike are enabled passwordless access to transact with digital services in a secure manner, and the 1Kosmos listing helps simplify how customers test, deploy, and directly procure BlockID in the NayaOne Marketplace.











1Kosmos BlockID offers the following capabilities and benefits:

A distributed identity cloud service that unifies ID verification and passwordless authentication in a single integrated platform.

A hassle-free user experience with simple user onboarding and convenient access at all times and places, and on any device.

User-managed privacy, enabling individuals with complete control over their personal data and the option to share on demand with consent.

A developer-friendly SDK, APIs, and more than 50 out-of-the-box integrations for simplified deployment.

Advanced live biometric authentication to eliminate spoofing and verify users with increased accuracy.

Standards-based platform certified for NIST 800.63.3 via Kantara, FIDO2, PAD-2 and ISO 27001, and GDPR- and SOC2-compliant.

Michael Cichon, Chief Marketing Officer for 1Kosmos advised that the company helps organisations combat stolen and synthetic identities and migrate their workforce, partners, and customer to identity-based, multi-factor authentication that prevents account compromise attacks and fraud easily. The spokesperson added that NayaOne’s reach, and features have enabled them to showcase BlockID’s capabilities to unify identity proofing and passwordless to a bigger audience within the banking sector and gain new customers.

Oli Platt, Product and Marketplace Manager for NayaOne stated that the company is looking forward to the addition of 1Kosmos to the NayaOne Marketplace alongside its passwordless multifactor platform that enables FIs to modernise authentication as part of their digital transformation. Per their statement, the company will support 1Kosmos in their growth and expansion and continue providing customers with value by offering innovative solutions of the likes of the BlockID service.