1Kosmos partners with AAMVA to detect false drivers licenses





The integration of BlockID with AAMVA enables organisations to confirm whether the data captured on the driver’s license is authentic via a nationwide registry of motor vehicles (RMV) lookup.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), driver’s licenses were one of the top 10 most breached data attributes in 2021. BlockID allows employers, government agencies, and financial services providers to certify that a driver’s license provided by a new employee, citizen or customer during onboarding belongs to them based on RMV records. This capability automates identity verification and gives organisations an additional layer of confidence that the user is who they claim to be.

The AAMVA integration improves 1Kosmos BlockID Verify’s existing support for identity verification accuracy. This ability to check against AAMVA enables 1Kosmos to verify and secure identities at scale in the digital world.

BlockID can match the live image and image from the ID document, and as an additional check, detect a falsified driver's license by verifying the information against AAMVA records. With BlockID, users' biometrics are always in their control and remain private since the captured data is encrypted and stored in the 1Kosmos private and permissioned blockchain.