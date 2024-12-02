



In a bid to advance its operations and offering, 1Kosmos introduced the CSP managed service based on the privacy-by-design platform, allowing government agencies to provide residents who are requesting solutions with an automated process. After digitally verifying individuals’ identity up to certified NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), the service issues a phishing-resistant, multi-factor authentication (MFA) credential up to certified NIST Authentication Assurance Level 2 (AAL2).











1Kosmos service’s capabilities

Through its solutions and products, 1Kosmos aims to enhance resident access to services, while also minimising new account fraud by detecting synthetic and stolen identities during registration. The company also focuses on ensuring equitable access, including individuals who have a thin file, and preventing account takeover by removing the need for passwords. Additionally, it works on minimising investment in on-premises technology for supporting identity verification, data storage, and protection.



Furthermore, representatives from 1Kosmos underlined that government agencies at the federal, state, tribal, and local levels are currently modernising and improving resident services. The decision to introduce the CSP service was based on the need for digital identity verification, with the company aiming to deliver the government sector a convenient, intuitive, and user-focused method to enrol and verify their identity that also meets assurance level standards. By leveraging 1Kosmos’ solutions, residents can register through multiple ways utilising their existing credentials, including a government-issued driver’s licence, ID card, or passport, via web interface, mobile app, agent assistant or remote supervised, and in-person proofing.



Also, 1Kosmos is currently working on achieving an Authority to Operate (ATO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), which promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government. The CSP service, which comes as an addition to the company’s platform, assists users throughout the enrolment process, including email and device verification, document scanning and authentication, non-biased biometric capture, phone number verification via SIM binding, and social security number and address verification. After completion, the enrolment process develops a user-controlled digital wallet that offers a government-grade validated identity for online transactions.



The 1Kosmos CSP service allows a privacy-preserving process, as the users create an identity that its independent of any service provider and enables them to control what personally identifiable information (PII) they share with third parties. Through this, the company aims to ensure data privacy and control, with PII being securely stored within the wallet.