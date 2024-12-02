1Kosmos launches BlockID 1Key solution

BlockID 1Key is a biometric security key designed for secure access in environments where mobile devices are restricted. This includes Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF), manufacturing clean rooms, customer help desks, higher education labs, retail bank branches, and healthcare providers.

BlockID 1Key, compliant with FIDO standards, offers a phishing-resistant passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution for shared workstations. In essence, it eliminates the need to assign physical keys to each user, providing a cost-effective advantage by supporting unlimited users with one key. This aspect enhances security by tackling unauthorised access through key sharing and streamlines customer-facing business processes requiring login to multiple systems.

According to the official press release, organisations adopting BlockID 1Key can improve their defences against password-based attacks, such as phishing and vishing, by verifying user identity at every access attempt. The BlockID platform secures registered biometrics through a public and private key pair, ensuring tamper-evident identity verification and phishing-resistant credentials.

For workstation-independent environments, BlockID 1Key follows a register-once-use-anywhere model. Users can authenticate on any managed device by selecting a workstation, logging in with their username, and using the fingerprint sensor. This process is efficient, supports Windows login, and is compatible with WebAuthn services or applications.

In the official press release, representatives from 1Kosmos emphasised the significance of BlockID 1Key in environments where mobile devices are prohibited, stating that it provides a scalable and interoperable passwordless experience for workers in dynamically assigned workspace settings.

Some of the main features of BlockID 1Key include FIDO2 passkey and CTAP2 compliance, offering interoperability across systems. The solution aims to facilitate open, scalable, and interoperable passwordless authentication, particularly in environments such as hoteling office settings, call centres, and manufacturing clean rooms. Additionally, user/role-specific access control policies improve the authentication experience, allowing enrolled employees to use biometrics for secure desktop logins without passwords.

More information about BlockID

BlockID 1Key is available at the time of writing from 1Kosmos and its global business partners. The 1Kosmos BlockID platform focuses on user identity verification, creating a reusable digital wallet for high-assurance authentication and instant validation of end-user qualifications. The platform uses a privacy-by-design architecture, focused on a private and permissioned blockchain, ensuring compliance with privacy mandates such as GDPR.

BlockID has achieved certifications such as NIST 800-63-3, UKDIATF via Kantara, FIDO2, and iBeta DEA EPCS. It is available as a standalone or embedded cloud service or as a managed service through Credential Service Providers. 1Kosmos serves various sectors, including government agencies, banks, telecommunications, higher education, and healthcare organisations around the world.