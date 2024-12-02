1Kosmos integrates with Microsoft Entra ID

The integration allows enterprises to manage identity verification and passwordless authentication across both Microsoft and non-Microsoft applications. The new capability aims to simplify user onboarding by enabling organisations to provision accounts securely without overburdening IT service desks with account creation and password reset requests.

Users can initiate onboarding or reset credentials by scanning a QR code or clicking a smart link, leveraging self-service identity verification and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Expanding authentication across Microsoft and non-Microsoft systems

In essence, with this integration, 1Kosmos can function as an external authentication mechanism for Entra ID, allowing organisations to unify identity verification and passwordless authentication across various systems. This includes support for Active Directory, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Unix, and legacy environments.

According 1Kosmos officials, while Microsoft Entra ID provides a strong identity management platform, extending support to non-Microsoft applications, legacy systems, and hybrid environments can present challenges. Pinto stated that 1Kosmos enhances Entra ID by offering an external authentication infrastructure that supports both modern and older systems, while also enforcing high-assurance identity verification and secure access across all enterprise applications.

Representatives from for Microsoft Security noted that Microsoft recognises the importance of collaboration in security and explained that by integrating Entra ID External Authentication Methods with 1Kosmos, enterprises can use 1Kosmos’ identity verification and passwordless solutions to improve security, streamline access, and reduce fraud risks.





More information about 1Kosmos

1Kosmos provides identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for enterprises, government agencies, and other organisations. By leveraging identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the company aims to prevent identity impersonation, account takeovers, and fraud while ensuring user privacy.

Headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, 1Kosmos is backed by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures and provides authentication solutions for industries such as banking, telecommunications, healthcare, and higher education.