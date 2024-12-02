1Kosmos DevX simplifies verification and passwordless MFA processes





1Kosmos DevX is an environment that offers developers the possibility to evaluate how passwordless, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and identity verification will work with other applications.

The platform decided to eliminate the need for clients to install the 1Kosmos BlockID in order to perform proof of concept (PoC) trials for adding passwordless MFA and identity verification possibilities to the workforce and applications that are customer-focused and customer-facing.

Traditional IAM tools require developers to install the platform before they can test how their applications will respond when they integrate the passwordless, MFA, and identity verification capabilities in the development pipelines and clients’ experience. DevX focuses on eliminating the risk associated with deploying advanced IAM capabilities. This happened by providing developers with the needed visibility into the way their applications will react to specific workflows, as well as user journeys before they make an investment in the BlockID product.











1Kosmos DevX’s tools

The 1Kosmos DevX represents a sandbox in a virtual use-case simulator that gives developers, customers, and partners the opportunity to experience the journey for themselves and then improve the experience into an archive. This archive incorporates the preferences and demands they may have when building applications for identity proofing, KYC, and authentication processes.

The capabilities and products provided by the platform include a use cases tool (which developers can follow in a simple process for testing identity capabilities, such as FIDO WebAuthn, passwordless access, driver’s license verification, passport verification, magic links, and OpenID connect federation), faster development (including code samples, walkthroughs for the 1Kosmos SDK for Java, PHP, .NET, and NodeJS), easy access (a tool which eliminates the need to install and configure the platform while offering an interactive and simple way for developers to lean their products), as well as the no sales pitch (which provides developers the freedom to mention their use cases while using the APIs in an environment that is separated) and by developers for developers product (the dashboard offers all the data and information customers need to start using the BlockID APIs).

1Kosmos DevX is currently available across the world, and users can register for it while using the test drive DevX posted on the company’s website.



1Kosmos’s partnerships

In October of 2022, 1Kosmos announced its partnership with Ping Identity. The aim of the collaboration was to integrate 1Kosmos’s BlockID into Ping Identity’s DaVinci, allowing customers to implement authentication and passwordless access while using the platform across all engagement channels with clients, citizens, as well as with employees. 1Kosmos was focused on delivering transparent identity verification services and passwordless solutions that support the organization’s existing identity infrastructures.

Earlier in the same year, the company partnered with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), aiming to provide automated driver’s licence verification from within the BlockID platform. This integration allows businesses to confirm whether the data captured on the licence is authentic while using a nationwide registry of motor vehicles (RMV) lookup.



