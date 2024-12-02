1Kosmos BlockID now available on Auth0 Marketplace

1Kosmos BlockID is an identity solution powered by biometrics and blockchain technology that verifies the identity of employees and customers who require physical and logical access to facilities, systems, and applications, with the utmost levels of identity and authentication assurance per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines.

BlockID is a passwordless sign-on solution that verifies a user's identity prior to the authentication process. BlockID enrolls users by triangulating a given claim with a multitude of company or government-issued documents as well as sources of truth, including advanced biometrics. The authentication process involves a liveness test. The verification process includes the use of verifiable credentials in their digital form. Customers can leverage BlockID's and Auth0's capabilities to reach the highest level of identity insurance (IAL3) and authentication insurance (AAL3) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines, is W3C and GDPR compliant and fully respects the Know Your Client (KYC) guidelines.

Auth0 will also leverage the BlockID's Private Blockchain Ecosystem, a distributed ledger that initiates peer-to-peer transactions while ensuring the immutability of the user's identity information stored encrypted.

All partner integrations are thoroughly vetted and verified for security and functionality by Auth0, and are easily discoverable for customers.