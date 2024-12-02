18,000 stolen identities are added each month on the Genesis Market, Netacea finds

The Genesis Market, an invite-only deep web marketplace that trades in digital fingerprints and enables buyers to impersonate victims online. The report, Buying Bad Bots Wholesale: The Genesis Market, informs that since April 2019, the number of stolen digital identities available on the marketplace has increased from 100,000 to over 350,000.

Netacea says there are Genesis Market bots undertaking large-scale infection of consumer devices with the aim of stealing digital fingerprints, cookies, saved logins, and autofill form data. This data is then packaged up and put up for sale, with prices that range from less than USD 1 to USD 370 for bots containing larger amounts of embedded data.