18% of US adults suffer data breaches

According to a report from Pew Research Center, 21% of online adults declared they have also confronted with the situation where an email or social networking account has been compromised or taken over without their permission.

The same source unveils that 15% of adults under 30 had important information stolen, as compared to only 7% in the previous year. For the group age 30-49, the percentage has also jumped to 20% from 15% in 2013.

Results also point out that 20% of Americans between 50 and 64 also reported information theft compared to only 11% in 2013. Seniors (over 65) are less likely to have lost information.

