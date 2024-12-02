17 percent of IT pros confident in defeating cybercrime

The companys 2016 IT Risks Report interviewed 826 IT professionals and found that 49 and 47% of respondents said the most serious obstacles in the way of cybersecurity are respectively a lack of budget and time.

Organisations may also need to review their own practices when assessing security risks. The study found that 47% of the security incidents experienced by the respondents in 2015 were caused by ‘human errors’ and 13% were due to ‘insider misuse’ while 39% were caused by malware.

The researchers recommended organisations to take a systematic strategy and invest in technologies like automation to better monitor and analyse cyber threats.