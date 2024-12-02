14 mln Aussies neglect the lack of security on their smartphones

Australians are targeted by up to 100 malware threats per hour on their smartphones and yet two thirds admit they do not have any security software on their phones. Also 5% said they had the phones infected by malicious malware in the past quarter.

The survey also found that 60% of Australians view their smartphones as ‘priceless’ and more than a third would rather have their wallet stolen than have a thief take their smartphone. The study found particular risks for those who use their work phones at home, with nearly four in ten parents admitting they hand over their work devices to their kids to play with.

Security experts report that malware aimed at infecting smartphones has risen dramatically this year. They recommend the use of multi-factor authentication, so that logging on to cloud services requires two forms of identification such as a password and a code received by text message.