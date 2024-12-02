[VIDEO] Digital Identity Summit 2019, London: Interview with Stephen Topliss, LexisNexis

Cybercrime is a real fact, not a hot story that we see sometimes at the cinema, and that cybercriminals, via bots or in human initiated attacks, are gaining access to bank accounts and making fraudulent transactions. During the Digital Identity Summit 2019, The Paypers sat with Stephen Topliss, Vice President, Fraud and Identity for LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn more about the concept of shared intelligence, as a crucial tool to fight organised criminal networks.

About Stephen Topliss

Dr. Stephen Topliss is an internationally focused software professional, with a track record of facilitating the sale and implementation of complex solutions, managing technical sales and consulting teams and leading implementation delivery. Dr Topliss is frequently invited to speak at conferences and webinars, and has previously presented at the CNP Expo, MRC, MPE and various eCrime conferences worldwide.

About ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company

ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into hundreds of millions of anonymized digital identities, ThreatMetrix ID delivers the intelligence behind 110 million daily authentication and trust decisions, to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.