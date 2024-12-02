[VIDEO] Digital Identity Summit 2019, London: Interview with Rebekah Moody, ThreatMetrix

The Paypers sat with Rebekah Moody, Market Planning Director at ThreatMetrix, to learn more about key findings of the ThreatMetrix Q1 2019 EMEA Cybercrime Report.

About Rebekah Moody

Rebekah Moody has been part of the ThreatMetrix Fraud and Identity team for nearly four years, helping develop product strategy and market positioning to better understand and solve for the complex fraud, identity and authentication challenges of the company’s varied customer base. Rebekah works with the sales team, prospects, customers and analysts to better understand the current and emerging threat landscape, developing thought leadership articles as well as showcasing customer success stories. Rebekah has been involved in the development of the ThreatMetrix Cybercrime Report for over 3 years, tracking the ever-evolving cybercrime landscape by looking at transaction and attack patterns and trends across industries and global geographies. Rebekah brings over 12 years of marketing and strategy expertise to ThreatMetrix following time at two large London agencies.

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix, A LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into hundreds of millions of anonymized digital identities, ThreatMetrix ID delivers the intelligence behind 110 million daily authentication and trust decisions, to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.