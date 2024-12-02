The future of authentication platforms for securing transactions – insights from Outseer

About Reed Taussig

Reed Taussig is CEO of Outseer. He is responsible for the overall strategy and execution of Outseer and its growth as part of the Symphony Technologies Group (STG) portfolio.

Most recently, Reed was an operating executive at Marlin Equity Partners. Prior to that Reed was CEO of ThreatMetrix, a SaaS company and a leader in fraud prevention solutions based on digital identity intelligence where he drove innovation, led growth and an eventual sale of the company to LexisNexis.

Reed has over thirty years of experience in software technology and has led or been a member of the board of a dozen software firms with a diverse portfolio of products and related services and revenues ranging from USD 50 – USD 150 million.

Outseer empowers the digital economy to grow by authenticating billions of transactions annually. Our payment and account monitoring solutions increase revenue and reduce customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging 20 billion annual transactions from 6,000 global institutions contributing to the Outseer Data Network, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can’t at outseer.com.