Staying one step ahead: a multi-layered strategy to intercept scams and stopping complex fraud schemes





Defining scams in a broad spectrum, the discussion has digital scams as its primary focus, touching upon key thematic elements within this realm. Two paramount trends are explored: the relentless growth of online scams and the professionalisation of the scam industry. Notably, the conversation highlights the emergence of artificial intelligence, particularly the rise of deepfakes, as a significant tool in the hands of scammers, emphasising the urgency for consumers' protection in the face of rapidly advancing technology.











For those keen to delve deeper into this crucial topic, don't miss the opportunity to hear Jorij Abrahams speak at the Fraud & Identity Meet-up on October 12th. He will explore essential subjects such as PSD3, FRAML (Fraud and AML), the role of AI and machine learning, and the leverage of industry data to combat fraud and scams, offering invaluable insights into the ongoing battle against cybercrime. You can register here.





About Jorij Abraham

Jorij Abraham has been part of the international ecommerce community since 1997. He has been an ecommerce manager at Bijenkorf, TUI, an online publisher at Sanoma Media, and Director of Consulting at Unic. He also co-founded two companies: eVentures Europe and vZine. From 2013-2017 Jorij has been Director of Research & Advise at Thuiswinkel.org and Ecommerce Europe.









About Pratik Choudhary

Pratik Choudhary is a business development manager at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions. Prior to his current role, he held the position of Market Planning & Strategy Manager for fraud and identity for LexisNexis® Risk Solutions where he supported the commercial market strategy for consumer fraud analytics, identity verification, authentication and fraud investigations in APAC, LATAM and EMEA.





About the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA)

The mission of the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA) is to protect consumers worldwide from scams by raising awareness, enabling hands-on tools for consumers and law enforcement, facilitating knowledge sharing, organiszing research, supporting the development of (legal) best practices, and offering training and education. To find answers, GASA is organiszing the Global Anti Scam Summit to define concrete actions to combat online fraud.





About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.