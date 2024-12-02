We all know that in today's digital landscape, both consumers and businesses crave an efficient and seamless onboarding experience. From the consumer's perspective, simplicity and effectiveness are key, while businesses strive for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. During our captivating conversation at Money 20/20, Michael delved into the current landscape of KYC and KYB processes, exploring the challenges and proposing solutions to achieve an ideal onboarding experience.

The process of verifying businesses can be daunting and time-consuming, often involving manual reviews that come with hefty costs and can stretch out over weeks. This complexity is amplified for international companies navigating the intricate web of Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements across different regions.

The primary advantage of a unified identity platform like Trulioo is its ability to reduce costs for organisations when onboarding businesses and individuals to their bank payments platforms. This is achieved through the optimisation of individual services involved in KYC and KYB checks, tailored to specific use cases and markets. Get ready to discover more in our video interview.

About Michael Ramsbacker

Michael has more than 20 years of experience in the strategic execution of product strategies, particularly for the business-to-business technology industry. At Trulioo, he oversees the launch of new digital identity verification capabilities and services.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is dedicated to verifying the identity of anyone and any business. Its identity platform drives global growth for organisations by helping them navigate the challenges of compliance and providing real-time verification of more than 5 billion people and 300 million businesses worldwide. By leveraging world-class technology designed to make identity verification faster and more efficient, Trulioo is opening the door to the digital economy for everyone on the planet.



