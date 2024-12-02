Fighting sophisticated fraud the ThreatMark way - interview with ThreatMark's CEO Daniel Rawlings

Over the last 18 months, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, consumers have increasingly used online and mobile channels to access banking products and services. One of the consequences of the intensive adoption of these channels has been a rise in attack levels and online fraud like phishing, social engineering, banking trojans, mobile-based identity theft attacks, and cross-channel attacks.

The sophisticated nature of modern threats and fraud requires innovative solutions coming from fraud prevention specialists. Today we will be speaking with ThreatMarks’ new CEO - Daniel Rawlings to learn more about what these threats are and how to fight them while boosting security. We will be discussing what are some key fraud and compliance challenges plaguing the financial services businesses and share valuable advice on how to secure financial institutions’ mobile and online channels.

And since he has recently joined ThreatMark, Daniel will be sharing what professional traits enabled him to help smaller and mid-sized companies to grow and scale and reach potential markets.

Lastly, as we are less than one month until the end of the year, Daniel will reveal his predictions for the broader payments space for 2022. Enjoy!

About Daniel Rawlings

Daniel is an experienced business leader and C-level executive in the software & technology industry, with a proven track record of delivering outstanding growth, customer success & winning culture. Since October 2021, Daniel is leading ThreatMark in expanding upon the company’s successes and more globally deliver ThreatMark’s advanced fraud prevention solutions.

About ThreatMark

Founded in 2015, ThreatMark brings trust in the digital world through advanced fraud prevention solution built on extensive cybersecurity know-how and the latest advancements in AI. ThreatMark’s solution processes a comprehensive set of data to continuously monitor user identities & their intentions while providing protection from sophisticated digital fraud.



