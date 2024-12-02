Embedding security and ethics in digital products at Money 20/20

In the past year, customer expectations have surged, leading to increased demands for enhanced user experience and a wider range of choices in the market. Consequently, companies involved in the customer's financial journey now find themselves in an intensely competitive environment. However, amidst this competition, ensuring the security and safety of our digital interactions remains crucial. To address this, we have assembled and interviewed a group of security experts who have shared insights on how to develop products that facilitate smooth, fast, and secure exchanges among users.

This security compilation features industry professionals such as Martina Forster, Senior Product Manager of Secure Digital Payments at Netcetera; Olivier Sery, Global Head of Digital Sales at Giesecke+Devrient; Silvija Krupena, Head of Financial Crime at RedCompass Labs; and Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

Martina and Olivier discussed strategies for building exceptional digital products that enhance seamless interactions in our daily lives. Martina highlighted the key challenges involved in creating outstanding digital products in the payment and banking sector, emphasising the need to adapt to customer differences, regulatory requirements, and the rapid pace of technological advancements. Olivier stressed the importance of partnering with the right individuals to strike a balance between security and user convenience, ensuring prompt delivery of solutions to the market. They also shed light on the strong partnership between Netcetera and Giesecke+Devrient, highlighting how it aligns with the objective of developing exceptional digital products.

As a passionate advocate against human trafficking and child exploitation, Silvija emphasised the significance of integrating concepts like security, ethics, and inclusion into our payment infrastructure. Recognising that banks have unique insights into user behaviour, she explored the role that the financial industry can play in promoting safety across payment and technology platforms.

Eduardo presented key takeaways for financial institutions (FIs) in their pursuit of creating seamless and secure user experiences. He emphasised the importance of collaborating with manufacturers who possess the technology and knowledge required for such developments. Eduardo also highlighted the need to thoroughly test products, as not all available solutions in the market may meet the necessary standards and requirements.

We hope you find this video informative and encourage you to share your thoughts with us.





About Mirela Ciobanu

Mirela Ciobanu is Lead Editor at The Paypers, specialising in the Banking and Fintech domain. With a keen eye for industry trends, she is constantly on the lookout for the latest developments in digital assets, regtech, payment innovation, and fraud prevention. Mirela is particularly passionate about crypto, blockchain, DeFi, and fincrime investigations, and is a strong advocate for online data privacy and protection. As a skilled writer, Mirela strives to deliver accurate and informative insights to her readers, always in pursuit of the most compelling version of the truth. Connect with Mirela on LinkedIn or reach out via email at mirelac@thepaypers.com.



