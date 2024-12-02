Digital identity: more than a subject of debate, but an enabler of the digital economy

The Paypers sat with Tony McLaughlin, Managing Director Transaction Banking at Citi, to find out why banks can be the natural providers of digital IDs and why they should work together to balance the impact bigtechs have on consumers’ (use of) data/ data privacy.

Tony is also part of a 100 group of business, technical, and legal experts in identity and banking, co-authors of a White Paper called ‘The Global Assured Identity Network, a Financial-Grade Identity Data Sharing Scheme’. To learn more about this ‘crazy idea’ of building a Global Assured Identity Network, join the European Identity and Cloud Conference 2021 (EIC). Or you can view an interview with Don Thibeau, Project Lead at Open Digital Trust initiative, and Douwe Lycklama, founder of INNOPAY, and read more here.

About Tony McLaughlin

Tony McLaughlin is responsible for Emerging Payments and Business Development in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) business. Tony works on Citi’s ‘Future of Money’ strategy, is responsible for the TTS E-commerce proposition, and is deeply involved in new methods of payment, Distributed Ledger, and Fintech engagements. He provides advice on the future of payments to Governments, Regulators, Fintechs, Big Techs, Corporates, and Financial Institutions.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

