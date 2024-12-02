Digital identity - essential to the success of digital transformation

More than a buzzword, digital identity promises to unlock lots of benefits for consumers and businesses alike in many sectors: healthcare, legal, government, financial. Embracing common technical standards that are open and widely used, enables seamless exchange of data and services for consumers to act and transact in an increasingly borderless way. But lack of interoperability or data privacy issues hinder the development of these advantages.

Ahead of the European Identity and Cloud Conference 2021, Don Thibeau, Digital Trust initiative and Douwe Lycklama, INNOPAY share with our readers how would a Global Bank Identity Scheme look like and what are the benefits for stakeholders.

About Don Thibeau

Don Thibeau serves on the Board of the OpenID Foundation, a non-profit, international standards development organisation of individuals and companies committed to enabling, promoting, and protecting open standards for identity systems.

About Douwe Lycklama

Douwe Lycklama co-founded INNOPAY in 2002 and is one of the thought leaders of digital transactions, like paying, billing, identity, data sharing, and applicable regulation. His drive is to bring innovation in these areas to financial institutions, startups, businesses, and governments and help them innovate to make opportunities in digitisation a reality.

About OpenID Foundation

The Foundation’s membership includes leaders from across the globe, industry sectors and governments that collaborate on the development, adoption, and deployment of open identity standards. The Foundation serves as a public trust organisation representing an international community of developers, platform providers, and governments providing leadership in promoting and supporting adoption of OpenID Connect, the Financial Grade API and other standards.

About INNOPAY

INNOPAY is a consultancy firm specialised in digital transactions, helping companies anywhere in the world to harness the full potential of the digital transactions’ era. Services include delivering strategy, product development and implementation support in the domain of Digital Identity, Data Sharing, Open Banking, Payments and Digital CSR.

The services capture the entire strategic and operational spectrum of client’s businesses, the technology they deploy, and the way they respond to local and international regulations. We operate from our offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.



