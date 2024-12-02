InterviewsFraud and Fincrime

Alin Becheanu (ING Romania): investment scams, AI-driven fraud, and why reimbursement is not enough

Mirela Ciobanu

Mirela Ciobanu

19 Mar 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
fincrimescamsfraudreimbursementAI-driven fraud
Countries:
World
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