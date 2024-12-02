Another record-breaking holiday season will be underpinned by experience

All current trends point to 2021’s ‘golden quarter’, the shopping period lasting from Halloween to Christmas and encompassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, being another record-breaker this holiday season. Mastercard’s Spending Pulse anticipates holiday ecommerce sales to grow 7.5% YOY, and 59.3% YO2Y, with in-store sales also expected to see a rebound – growing 6.6% compared to 2020.

And while this growth indicates good tidings for retailers, there’s never a reward without any risk – and we’ll explore some of the key themes that will help make sure everyone has a happy holiday season.

Everything will grow…including fraud

Black Friday is no longer an in-store only affair. With the rise of ecommerce and Cyber Monday, and the continued preference of consumers for omnichannel shopping options across mobile and online, digital will be a key component. More online transactions can also mean more fraud and chargebacks, with chargebacks expected to total USD 35 billion in 202 1 alone, with approximately 80% of them being the result of fraud.

And an uptick in chargebacks means that merchants will have to be more vigilant than ever in preventing them, with the best course of action being to stop them before they happen altogether. One way to do that is by getting alerts that inform merchants in real time when a customer has disputed a card transaction, but before it becomes an official chargeback - allowing merchants to stop the order from shipping or cancelling the service and issuing a refund, effectively resolving the need for a chargeback in the first place.

Omnichannel shopping adds complexity

It’s rare for customers to do all their online shopping at a computer while at home. Mobile sites, apps, curbside pickup and click-and-collect options are all becoming popular, which starts to blur the line between ecommerce and in-store purchases as many of them involve aspects of both. This adds a layer of complexity for merchants – both in needing to prevent fraud and thinking about their user experience from multiple angles.

Take for example curbside pick-up where the goods are collected in-person, but were purchased online, or an order for a peppermint latte placed in-store but through a mobile app. In these scenarios, although a portion of the transaction was face-to-face, it may still be considered a card-not-present transaction similar to an online purchase. The upside of digital and mobile payments is the ability to offer greater flexibility to customers in terms of how, when and where they shop. While security is baked into every transaction no matter how it’s made, merchants should take note of how their customers are paying and align their fraud and digital experience strategies to account for an increase in omnichannel options.

Transaction confusion will mean more chargebacks

Most of us have likely seen a transaction on our bank statements that we couldn’t remember – a situation we often refer to as ‘transaction confusion’. It can sometimes lead to customers accidentally initiating a chargeback if they can’t place where the charge came from, since they may mistake it for fraud.

To solve this problem effectively, it requires providing more information when and where customers are having these doubts – and this is often in banking channels like online or in-app bank statements or contact centres. In fact, a study has found that 73% of cardholders call the issuer first when they question a charge, with one in four dispute calls the result of confusion over statement descriptors. With more people buying from ecommerce merchants than in previous years, this is likely to increase. 96% of customers also say that they want more detailed transaction information available to provide increased clarity. Therefore, a clear solution is providing customers with more detailed purchase information in trusted channels to help them better make sense of their purchase history. Luckily, merchants of all sizes can simply upload their company logos as a first step towards providing more clarity.

Wrapping the entire experience up with a bow

No matter how customers shop – in-person, online, or a mix of both, they’ll be expecting a seamless experience no matter how they interact with businesses.

For merchants, this holiday season is shaping up to be another record-breaker. Understanding the different ways customers are expecting to shop, and how that will impact fraud and the customer experience, will be key to keeping the holiday season merry for all.

Merchants won’t be able to do this with one tool alone, but they’ll have to tackle the problems from many angles and consider the whole of the customer journey, even beyond the payment stage.

