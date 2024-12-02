ENBANTEC Cyber Security Conference and Exhibition will be held on 12 May 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. ENBANTEC is a global conference which is one of the most important and prestigious conferences in the EMEA region, with its focus on Cyber Security, IT Security, Network Security, Data Security, Cloud Security, Mobile Security, Endpoint Security and Identity and Access Management.

With 185+ attendees, 40+ speakers, the ENBANTEC 2025 Conference was organised very successfully. An intensive participation is expected at the ENBANTEC 2026 Conference from Turkey and many other countries. The ENBANTEC 2026 Conference is an unmissable conference.

The Industries that the ENBANTEC Conference focuses on are: Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Telecommunication, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Transportation, Energy, Technology, Consumer Goods and Automotive.

ENBANTEC Conference serves as a platform where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English, and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area at where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the visitors.