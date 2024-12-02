Vonage

HQ: United Kingdom

Year founded: 1998

VISIT WEBSITE

Vonage

Vonage is a global cloud communications leader. Vonage’s UCaaS and CCaaS solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate from anywhere. Vonage’s CPaaS offering is fully programmable, allowing developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI, and verification into products and workflows using APIs, as well as network capabilities to help developers pioneer new, advanced applications.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright