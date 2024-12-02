Company information
Core solution
- Customer authentication
- Identity verification
- Data provider and intelligence
- KYC
Core solution/problems the company solves
The Vonage Protection Suite prevents financial loss from fraud and secures brand reputation. This comprehensive suite of network-powered solutions improves compliance and delivers a seamless user experience, keeping users happy, engaged and safe, resulting in lower total cost of ownership, reduced operational complexity, and a future-ready fraud defense programme.
Target group
- Merchants/ecommerce
- SMBs
- Banks/FS
- Corporate
- Fintech
- Telecom
Contact details
https://www.vonage.com/communications-apis/contact-api/
United Kingdom: 0330 808 9348
Geographical presence
Global
Year founded
1998
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Vonage partners with leading organisations, technology innovators, and software providers worldwide to uphold the highest security standards while delivering reliable, high-performance communication solutions that empower our customers to succeed.
Standards and certifications
Vonage API Group’s data processing environment is built on the IBM SoftLayer platform with geographically distributed Tier IV data centers. IBM SoftLayer complies with various security standards – including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO/IEC 27018:2014, ISO 22301:2012, ISO 31000:2009, HITRUST CSF v8.1, SOC 2, SOC 3 – and guarantees protection of physical infrastructure and facilities.
Technology
Hybrid
Data input
|Identity verification
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|Phone verification
|X
|
|
|Online authentication
|Proprietary capability
|Third party
|Both
|One-time passwords
|X
|
|
Methodology
Machine learning
Hybrid
Decisioning
Manual Review
Chargeback management
Chargeback dispute
Business model
Pricing model
Pricing is per transaction and based on volume and complexity.
Fraud prevention partners
AWS
Number of employees
Over 2000 employees.
Future developments
Vonage will be developing multiple network-powered solutions within the fraud space and beyond. This includes the latest frictionless authentication, identification, location-based, and connectivity experience through Quality-on-Demand.
