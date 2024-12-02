Company information

Core solution

Customer authentication

Identity verification

Data provider and intelligence

KYC

Core solution/problems the company solves

The Vonage Protection Suite prevents financial loss from fraud and secures brand reputation. This comprehensive suite of network-powered solutions improves compliance and delivers a seamless user experience, keeping users happy, engaged and safe, resulting in lower total cost of ownership, reduced operational complexity, and a future-ready fraud defense programme.

Target group

Merchants/ecommerce

SMBs

Banks/FS

Corporate

Fintech

Telecom

Contact details

https://www.vonage.com/communications-apis/contact-api/

United Kingdom: 0330 808 9348

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

1998

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Vonage partners with leading organisations, technology innovators, and software providers worldwide to uphold the highest security standards while delivering reliable, high-performance communication solutions that empower our customers to succeed.

For more details, please click here.

Standards and certifications

Vonage API Group’s data processing environment is built on the IBM SoftLayer platform with geographically distributed Tier IV data centers. IBM SoftLayer complies with various security standards – including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO/IEC 27018:2014, ISO 22301:2012, ISO 31000:2009, HITRUST CSF v8.1, SOC 2, SOC 3 – and guarantees protection of physical infrastructure and facilities.

Technology

Hybrid

Data input

Identity verification Proprietary capability Third party Both Phone verification X Online authentication Proprietary capability Third party Both One-time passwords X

Methodology

Machine learning

Hybrid

Decisioning

Manual Review

Chargeback management

Chargeback dispute

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing is per transaction and based on volume and complexity.

Fraud prevention partners

AWS

Number of employees

Over 2000 employees.

Future developments

Vonage will be developing multiple network-powered solutions within the fraud space and beyond. This includes the latest frictionless authentication, identification, location-based, and connectivity experience through Quality-on-Demand.

Customers

Customers reference

Customer stories