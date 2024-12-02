Payment Scams: How Reimbursement and Controls Drive Bank Action

More and more countries are moving towards refunding impersonation scam victims, initially voluntarily such as the UK Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) and Dutch banking code. Legislation is now being tabled to take the refunds wider to include romance and crypto scams – which require a wider view of the scam problem, rather than just the point of transaction.

Considering scams as part of a Fraud Kill Chain is something we need to consider – whether social media and tech companies face more responsibility for the scams being pushed on their platforms, or that money mules need to be targeted more effectively by looking for their anomalies and sharing insights across banks.



This webinar looks to discuss the changing landscapes that banks operate in, and how a wider view of the scam problem must be considered to both protect customers and reduce the underlying losses from all types of scams.