WebinarsFintech

Efficient Strategies for Maximizing Benefits of EU Commission's SCT Inst Mandate

Organized on 23 Mar 2023 / 06:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM EDT / 02:00 PM CET

AC

Andriana Caciur

09 Mar 2023 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • What are the main barriers to adoption?
  • Which strategies will best address these pain points, including the option to transition to SaaS or choose a sponsor bank model?
  • Case studies: How have the banks on our panel prioritised their instant payments roadmaps, and what lessons have they learned?
  • What are the key benefits of adopting instant payments and what is the business case for doing this ASAP before the mandate deadline?
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright