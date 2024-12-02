Efficient Strategies for Maximizing Benefits of EU Commission's SCT Inst Mandate

The problem is that currently one in three EU payment service providers don’t offer euro instant payments, and 70 million payment accounts in the euro area don’t allow their holders to send and receive euro instant payments.



This means that the strategic planning for these institutions should start now, not only because adding a new payment rail in itself involved at least a 9-month project, but also to ensure you achieve the following added requirements; that fees for these new instant payments stay in line with non-instant transfers and that you will have the functionality in place to match the international bank account number (IBAN) and the name of the beneficiary and verify clients against the EU sanctions list at least on a daily basis.



This webinar and our expert panel will look to solve the main barriers to adoption and also the next steps to build on the advantages that Instant Payments provides across your whole payments ecosystem.