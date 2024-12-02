Video interview with David Birch on the future of money

As we develop money fit for today and technology that will underpin it, we sit with David Birch, author, advisor, and investor in digital financial services to learn more about how these will look and feel like.





About David Birch

David Birch is an author, advisor, and commentator on digital financial services. An internationally recognised thought leader in digital identity and digital money; he was named in the top 15 favourite sources of business information by Wired magazine and awarded ‘Contributor of the Year’ by the Emerging Payments Association. Currently he is Director at Consult Hyperion and Advisor to the Board at AU10TIX.









About Consult Hyperion

Consult Hyperion is an independent strategic advisory and technical consultancy, based in the UK and US, specialising in secure electronic transactions. For the last 30 years, we’ve helped our clients explore the opportunities created by advances in technology, regulation and consumer behaviour. With global knowledge and practical experience, we’ve helped organisations across the globe define and deliver their payment and identity strategies.



