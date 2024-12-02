What's stopping CIOs and CTOs from futureproofing their organisation?





The CIO and CTO post-pandemic perspective

Since the start of 2020, the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) has become higher profile than ever before, especially within the financial services industry. Barriers came down, allowing digitalisation to be accelerated overnight so tech teams could quickly implement essential new tech and systems.

Today, as life settles back into something close to what it used to be, organisations are looking at how to use the lessons learnt and strides taken to benefit the business long-term. CIOs and CTOSs need to find the right path to move forward positively, profitably and with a clear focus on the customer experience.

As they embark on this journey, Banking Circle investigated the challenges these experts are facing. We talked to CTOs and CIOs at Banks, FinTechs and PSPs across the UK, DACH and Benelux. The results have been published in an industry white paper: Futureproofing payments tech: The challenges facing CIOs and CTOs

Confidence in the face of the unknown

It was encouraging to see that more respondents are confident than not, in all areas of responsibility. But extreme confidence is lacking. Just a third (33.7%) of the Payments and Banking sector CIOs surveyed feel ‘very confident’ that their organisations are fit for purpose for the future in terms of investigation and procurement of new systems. Extreme confidence was lower still across other areas of responsibility, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), data security, new systems migration and training.

Overall, confidence was somewhat higher for CIOs of PSPs and FinTechs than for those working for Banks; perhaps reflecting the innovative foundations of PSPs and FinTechs, compared to legacy tech often encountered by those working in Banks. This was underlined by the fact that just a quarter of Banks said they are ‘very confident’ about existing systems maintenance, compared to 37% of FinTechs.