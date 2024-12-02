Open Banking continues to gather momentum and make its mark across financial services. Back in July, the UK reached a notable milestone, with 10 million consumers and businesses regularly using Open Banking. And, according to Statista, the value of Open Banking transactions worldwide reached USD 57 billion in 2023. Open Banking payments remain at the forefront of this development, with a number of Pay by Bank providers (Brite Payments included) leveraging Open Banking infrastructure to deliver secure, cost-effective and convenient account-to-account payment solutions. While Pay by Bank is not exclusively based on Open Banking rails, it’s a fast-growing category of payments projected to jump by 209% to reach 186 billion transactions globally by 2029, according to Juniper Research.

However, while it’s easy enough to cherry-pick the good news, we also have to acknowledge that uptake of Open Banking payments has thus far not been as rapid as many had anticipated.

Open Banking payments – reasons behind the slow uptake

There are a number of reasons why growth has not accelerated in the way that the industry expected. Firstly, Open Banking still has an image problem – the term is not well understood by consumers, which has hindered the clear communication of the benefits to the public. In 2024, we’ve seen some cohesion around the term ‘Pay by Bank’ to describe the payments category, which is sure to help.

Secondly, we still see that a subset of banks’ Open Banking APIs are underperforming – the result is a poor user experience. More effective regulation is a starting point, but improved industry collaboration is needed, accompanied by a concerted effort by banks to deliver on Open Banking’s potential.

We’ve also seen mixed results with the commercialisation of Open Banking payments. Touted by some as a low-cost alternative to cards, there’s a perception that Open Banking payments should be ‘cheap’ – but this is an oversimplification. While it’s true that by disintermediating card schemes Pay by Bank delivers lower processing fees, it’s the gains in terms of operational efficiencies that deserve more attention. I believe that providers are becoming more focused on the value-added services they provide – from automated reconciliation to FX management – as a differentiator. Rather than a race to the bottom on pricing, we need viable commercial models so that merchants reap the full benefits, and providers can build stable businesses for the long haul.

Despite a range of challenges, there are a number of reasons for optimism about the year ahead and the direction of travel for Open Banking payments.

Consumer awareness is high

Our Instant Economy Payment Insights report, based on fieldwork conducted earlier this year, revealed that 73% of European consumers are familiar with Pay by Bank. That rises to more than 90% in Spain (where Bizum is a popular P2P payment method), the Netherlands (where iDEAL is the well-established ‘local champion’), and the UK.

Public consciousness is already high, and what’s more, there’s considerable appetite to try new online payment methods. In Germany, 40% are willing to try a new payment method, while in Spain it’s 50%. Amongst 18-29 year olds, there’s even greater interest, with 51% and 57% in Germany and Spain respectively. What is lacking, however, is the widespread merchant acceptance that is needed for more consumers to try, and then regularly use, Pay by Bank.

Younger consumers are in the driver’s seat

According to our survey data, Pay by Bank usage is highest among 18-29 year olds, with 36% using Pay by Bank at least weekly. What’s noteworthy is that these younger consumers have growing spending power, and in sectors like online retail where that discretionary spending is being put to use, the margins are often razor-thin. In the highly competitive world of ecommerce the operational efficiencies and cost-savings of Pay by Bank can be the difference between being in the red or the black.

Although online retail is still seen as a huge opportunity because of the potential volume, adoption will take time. But in sectors such as financial services the traction is more evident. Demographics are important here too. Individuals, as they enter adulthood typically start to ‘consume’ a wider range of financial services and products. From online trading accounts and insurance to investment platforms, pension planning and personal finance. Younger generations as early adopters of new technology is a pattern that plays out over and over; there will be growing demand for Pay by Bank within the range of financial services platforms and tools that Gen Z are increasingly using.

Small screens now rule

Mobile has overtaken desktop as the primary channel for shopping online – though the gap is not nearly as pronounced in Europe as it is across regions such as Africa and Asia. It’s a mobile-first world, and Pay by Bank is particularly well-suited to the form factor. Payment using only top-of-mind information, and authentication based on the user’s banking app and its automatic redirects reduces friction in the checkout process.

It’s not only online shopping that has moved to the small screen. We use our phones for an ever-expanding number of tasks and access to services; electric vehicle charging, charity donations, trading, ticketing and travel, parking apps and more. This is where some of the most interesting use cases for Pay by Bank are emerging, and I believe we’ll see a particularly strong fit in some emerging sectors.

Instant payments regulation and PSD3

Open Banking can be used to deliver instant payments, which makes cashflow more predictable, and liquidity management easier for businesses. And alongside the cost of card processing, getting paid on time remains a major pain point for merchants.

The EU’s instant payments regulation is set to be enforced in 2025, which means that instant payments will be top-of-mind for payment service providers. The increased awareness around instant payments will help drive uptake of Pay by Bank solutions.

In the year ahead the industry will also be preparing for changes that will come with PSD3 and the PSR. We hope that the revised Payments Services Directive will mean a more harmonised approach to Open Banking. API performance is critical to a functioning Open Banking ecosystem – and too often the end-user experience still suffers.





Payment service providers and the flywheel effect

There’s a bit of a catch-22 when it comes to merchant acceptance, even with the compelling benefits of Pay by Bank. Payment service providers (PSPs) are hesitant to commit to the technical integration of new payment methods without knowing they will be used by merchants, and merchants can’t offer consumers a new payment method until it’s offered by their PSP. Therefore, PSPs and shop systems have a key role to play, especially for small- and medium-sized businesses. In time, I believe being able to support Pay by Bank will be a differentiator for PSPs.

New use cases are constantly emerging

These are just a few of the reasons for optimism in 2025. What excites me most is that new use cases for our instant payments and payouts are constantly emerging. It will take time to grow both merchant acceptance and consumer usage, but the market is starting to mature and a thriving open payment ecosystem will help Pay by Bank reach its potential in the years ahead.

About Lena Hackelöer

Lena Hackelöer is the Founder and CEO of Brite Payments, a Stockholm-headquartered fintech that utilises the Open Banking framework to offer instant payments and payouts across 27 European markets. Brite's proprietary instant payments network connects more than 3,800 banks and allows consumers to quickly and securely pay directly from their bank account with only top-of-mind information. Lena is a distinguished fintech leader, having received numerous accolades including 'Director of the Year' at the Europe Fintech Awards, 'Founder of the Year' at Startup Magazine's Hustle Awards, the ‘Inspiration Award’ at the Women in Payments EMEA Awards, and being recognised by Forbes Magazine as one of the top ten women in European fintech. Lena is passionate about building the next generation of instant bank payments with Brite Payments, having raised a USD 60 million Series A in 2023 – the largest fintech Series A in Europe last year.

About Brite Payments

Brite Payments is a second-generation fintech based in Stockholm. The instant payments provider leverages Open Banking technology to process account-to-account (A2A) payments in real time between consumers and online merchants. With Brite, no signup or credit card details are required as consumers authenticate themselves with top-of-mind details using their bank’s usual identification method. Brite is connected to more than 3,800 banks within the EU and its offering is currently available in 27 markets across Europe.