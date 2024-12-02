Ensuring the continuity of companies' processes during the crisis

In a period of increasing restrictions on movement and widespread implementation of remote work, companies face unprecedented problems. The fear of handling paper documents, combined with logistics issues, related delays (problems with courier companies, and the lack of people who can print and pack), and challenges regarding archiving, scanning documents and adding them to systems during remote work are only some issues.

Therefore, companies fearing a backlog in paper-based processes will seek solutions (mainly cloud-based) to digitize them, regardless of the industry in which they operate. Products offered in the cloud provide quick transitions to the electronic exchange of various document types with business partners, without the need for employees to leave home.

If not paper, then what?

We were recently approached by a customer who had lately implemented an invoice exchange project with their suppliers. In the current situation, they want to eliminate paper documents completely, so we approached the issue in a partnership model. We used our competence in creating mobile applications and we are already testing a solution that allows invoice images to be sent using smartphones.

We can give you another example, a leading retail network, which, due to its business position, could afford to set a short deadline for all suppliers to switch to e-documents (for example, e-orders, e-invoices and logistics documents). They provided these suppliers with access to a portal which allows the rapid creation and exchange of electronic documents.

A large producer did the same, asking for the launch of an e-invoice exchange with over 1 000 of its smaller customers.

What about logistics?

There is an important logistics issue connected to paper documents, as many transport companies still use paper to send data. We are talking here about documents for delivery notifications or other transport documents that drivers bring with them. Without delivery of such documents, the invoice exchange process is difficult. We are talking to our clients about this, and it is discussed in the ECR group so that we can continue working on the concept of a mobile application integrated with the EDI platform, which will allow full digitization of processes.

E-invoicing in public administration

In the nearest future, many governments will follow the example of Italy and France by implementing the obligation to exchange structured e-documents in transactions with public administration entities. Initially, this will certainly cover e-invoicing, but will later expand to include other types of documents. In Italy, e-procurement in the healthcare industry has been operational since February 2020.

Time to act

We want to use this time to support companies effectively, especially with cloud solutions. The digitization of supply chain processes decreases the flow of paper documents and guarantees that employees working remotely can access them in the systems.

About Bartłomiej Wójtowicz

Bartłomiej Wójtowicz is Consulting Director at Comarch. He has over 15 years of experience in the field of B2B communication in the supply chain. Initially responsible for the market development in CEE. Later on responsible for the product development in e-invoicing area and currently responsible for consulting team.









About Comarch