Core banking: Why move to a next-generation solution for payment players?

The future demands more than just efficient payment processes. Payment players must anticipate and meet evolving customer needs through personalization and innovative financial experiences. This differentiation will be critical in capturing new market shares and fostering customer loyalty in a landscape where meeting new expectations is paramount.

The financial industry is at a crossroads, grappling with legacy IT systems while recognizing the pressing need for innovation. While front-end technologies receive attention, the neglected back-end Core Banking Systems present a challenge for adaptability and agility. The shifting banking landscape demands responsiveness, leading to a surge in interest in next-generation Core Banking Platforms.

However, upgrading or migrating these systems is complex and costly, posing a dilemma for financial institutions. To navigate this, financial institutions are considering transitioning to Core Banking Platforms that offer the crucial qualities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving environment.

These platforms offer a seismic shift in banking operations, aligning with the demands of the modern era:

1.Evolving Towards Ecosystems: Financial institutions are moving away from closed systems, embracing an ecosystem model where financial products and services interconnect, enabling collaboration and access to third-party offerings.

2.Dynamic Customer Experiences: The focus now rests on personalized and dynamic customer interactions, offering tailored services even during product searches or post-transaction.

3.Real-Time Processing: The shift from batch to real-time processing empowers instant decision-making, enhancing the customer experience by eliminating delays.

4.Advanced Analytics: Leveraging data intelligence enables smarter and personalized financial services, integrating fintech solutions into banking apps for customer-centric recommendations.

5.Security Paradigm Shift: Moving from perimeter security to a "zero trust" model demands robust encryption, multi-factor authentication, and continuous monitoring to protect against cyber threats.

6.Personalized Offerings: Customization is now key, catering to individual preferences and enabling the creation of new, tailored financial products.





Core Banking Systems vs. Core Banking Platforms: A Paradigm Shift

1.Architecture: Traditional systems rely on monolithic architectures, while Core Banking Platforms embrace containerized microservices, offering scalability and rapid product development.

2.Infrastructure: Legacy systems often rely on costly on-premise mainframes, whereas Core Banking Platforms support fully cloud-native functionalities, ensuring automatic updates and scalability.

3.Data Processing: Core Banking Systems operate in silos, hindering integrated business logic. In contrast, Core Banking Platforms integrate data seamlessly, utilizing modern technology for enhanced functionalities like fraud detection.

4.Real-time Processing: While traditional systems use batch processing, Core Banking Platforms conduct transactions in real-time, improving the digital experience.

5.Integration and Configurability: Core Banking Platforms facilitate seamless integration through modular EDA, offering a high degree of configurability compared to the rigid structure of traditional systems.

6.Client Base and Revenue Model: Core Banking Platforms cater to diverse client needs and operate on a flexible pay-as-you-go model, contrasting the fixed and maintenance-heavy expense structure of traditional systems.





Embracing Core Banking Platforms: The Road Ahead

The current landscape finds payment players constrained by monolithic Core Banking Systems, impeding innovation and timely product releases. The rigidity of these systems necessitates years for product launches, delaying responses to customer expectations and hindering competitiveness.

In the realm of payment evolution, the key lies in embracing innovative Core Banking Platforms. These systems, built on modular designs and robust APIs, offer a multitude of benefits. By efficiently handling fundamental financial products, financial institutions can redirect efforts toward pioneering services. Their modular setup expedites product launches, ushering in new payment offerings within months, sans system-wide upheavals. This platform streamlines non-differentiating services, freeing resources for high-value pursuits while seamlessly integrating best-of-breed solutions. With microservices communicating independently, the control over end-to-end IT systems allows for swift product creation without disrupting the entire infrastructure, significantly reducing time-to-market.

Skaleet presents a unique proposition: a merger of a Buy + Build strategy that champions innovation with agility. In an era where standing out is pivotal, our hybrid model liberates you from compromises. Leverage our solution's 80% pre-built features for rapid market entry, freeing resources for tailored solutions. Seamlessly integrate a deployable Core Banking infrastructure while retaining the freedom to customize, reducing technical debt, cutting costs, and amplifying innovation potential. Say goodbye to initial choice dilemmas as our approach navigates you through this merger, ensuring your ideas translate into unparalleled value without compromise.





Paul Jay

Tech veteran with a diverse journey spanning roles from Software Development Engineer to CTO, Paul is an expert in crafting secure and innovative banking solutions shaped by a career defined by disruptive technological advancements. Paul graduated from Polytech Paris-Sud in 2013.

About Skaleet