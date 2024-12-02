Who`s Who in Open Banking 2021

The Paypers releases the 2021 update of the global infographic and industry mapping of key players in the Open Banking ecosystem

Our market research made us realise that 2021 follows an unprecedented year of developments and innovation and this calls for an update. The Paypers noticed an never-ceasing emergence and growth of new and existing players in the Open Banking ecosystem and we wish to stay on top of the industry in terms of gaining and sharing knowledge.

Financial institutions and businesses should welcome this global mapping and infographic as a most valuable resource because inside it we feature over 100 key Open Banking players (Europe, the UK, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the US, Canada, and Latin America).