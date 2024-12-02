ReportsFintech

The ultimate guide to open banking use cases

Published: October 28, 2020

Cristina Nita

28 Oct 2020 / 5 Min Read

Open banking has been adopted by millions of consumers - yet many businesses are still unsure of how to leverage it. In this report, you'll learn about the proven, emerging, and game-changing use cases for open banking, and how leading businesses are benefiting from them. 
  • Discover proven and emerging use cases - from smarter onboarding to instant payments 
  • Insights on why open banking payments have grown by over 800% 
  • Real examples from Revolut, Coconut, Loyalize, Nutmeg, Freetrade, Trading212 and many others
