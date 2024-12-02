The Open Banking Report 2019 - Insights into the Global Open Banking Landscape

The Open Banking Report 2019 clarifies the role of key key-players in a post-September 14th world and assesses how the landscape has shifted within Europe and beyond

The report highlights trends that should shape the Open Banking industry in the year ahead, and looking at how regulatory changes and competition could influence the Open Banking ecosystem.

Structured in seven comprehensive chapters, the present edition of Open Banking Report offers a holistic view of a now-mature concept, going into particular areas such as the impact of Open Banking on payments, particular strategies taken by both banks and TPPs to adapt to regulatory and market requirements, new business models and propositions, the highly-debated issue of customer engagement and education, regulatory compliance, along with risk, security and SCA.

Thus, several key aspects are tackled, as follows:

• An in-depth analysis of the key-decisions for the future ecosystem – covering, in a well-structured form – the most important updates on a world level of the Open Banking initiatives in place or evolving right now (INNOPAY and The Paypers)

• An analysis on where Open Banking is heading and who`s in the lead (ndgit)

• Exclusive Interview with Imran Gulamhuseinwala on the UKs Open Banking Progress (Imran Gulamhuseinwala, OBIE)

• An overview of where PSD2 is placing itself right now (Ralf Ohlhausen, PPRO), diving deep into the state of Open Banking in Europe (Oliver Wyman), all the while turning to the point of view of new entities such as the European Third-Party Providers Association

• Exclusive Interview with Christian Schäfer and Arturo González Mac Dowell, co-chairs of the Euro Retail Payments Board on the SEPA API Access Scheme

• Exclusive interview with Scott Farrell, Chair of the Australian Governments Open Banking Review, on Open Banking in Australia

• Open Banking in Asia: a bifurcated, but likely successful future (Kapronasia)

• Analysis on Indias Digital Payments Boom (Accenture)

• Interview with Adédèjì Ọlọ́wẹ̀` on Open Banking and Its Potential to Facilitate Financial Inclusion (Open Banking Nigeria)

• How to use payment initiation services to maximise consumer experience (Trustly)

• The impact of Open Banking on payments and changing the traditional retail banking model (Form3, VOLT)

• The PSD2 Paradigm shift explained (Worldline)

• Interview with Mastercard on the opportunities arising from Open Banking and an interview with the Financial Conduct Authority about how Open Banking fosters the conditions for competition and innovation

• Open Banking in the world of platforms (Citi)

• Key insights on several important banks Open Banking journey (Lloyds, BBVA, Standard Chartered)

• Digital consent management is key for data opportunities, according to Euro Banking Association

• Open Banking consumer education, analysis from INNOPAY

• How to transform PSD2 and strong customer authentication into opportunities (Feedzai, LexisNexis Risk Solutions)

• Building trust in the financial digital ecosystem (HID Global)

• Financial crime prevention in the context of PSD2 (EVRY)

• The challenges presented by TPP identity and regulatory checking (Polymath Consulting)

• The obstacles PISPs are facing on their journey to take full advantage of PSD2 (Penser)

The Open Banking Report 2019 concludes with an insightful infographic whose aims is to map the third-party providers that encompass the complex TPP ecosystem created by Open Banking.

The report contains some very useful educational insights and great contributions from INNOPAY, on several pivotal topics such as – apart from the global state of play of Open Banking regimes – updates from their annual Open Banking Monitor, analyses on the opportunities presented by Open Banking, next-generation business models for insurers in an open data economy, or the challenges presented for TPPs in using XS2A.

The new edition of The Paypers' Open Banking Report is endorsed by crucial entities and consultancies for the industry such as Open Banking Implementation Entity, Holland FinTech, and Currency Research.

Here at The Paypers, we strive to provide a valuable educational background with a special emphasis on the global Open Banking ecosystem, we recommend this read for all the experts in the field, by downloading a free copy right now.

We also look forward to receiving feedback from our readers, so feel free to share with us your input on the Open Banking Report 2019, by dropping us a line at editor@thepaypers.com.