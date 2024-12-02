The sixth edition of The Paypers` report uncovers the potential of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data.

Open Banking and Open Finance are reshaping the global financial services ecosystem. The Enablers of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data Report 2022 provides an overview of the current state of development in the Open Banking and Open Finance and Open Data industries worldwide and helps identify:

The key components that enable open ecosystems to grow and generate value

How open ecosystems are distributing value amongst stakeholders, consumers, and businesses

The new business models and the value realised

The opportunities to collaborate, cooperate, and co-create to benefit all ecosystem participants

Apart from the highly educational articles and interviews, the report also features the Global Mapping and Infographic of Players in the Open Banking and Open Finance Ecosystem 2022-2023. Keeping up to date with the players and products built on the Open Banking and Open Finance allows for a clear picture of where the open ecosystem excels and what are the most promising use cases, as well as where there are opportunities to collaborate, cooperate, or co-create.

Lastly, the report includes a section dedicated to company profiles, and it is designed to provide our readers with a thorough overview of the different products and services offered by each company featured. This part is rich in details such as key players’ geographical presence, core solutions, unique selling points, technology, business model, business partners, and case studies.

We want to thank our contributors, our media partners (Open Banking Expo and Open Future World), and our endorsement partner (INNOPAY) for building yet another successful report and for showing their commitment to the global Open Banking and Open Finance community!

