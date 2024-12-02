Apart from the highly educational articles and interviews, the report also features the Global Mapping and Infographic of Players in the Open Banking and Open Finance Ecosystem 2022-2023. Keeping up to date with the players and products built on the Open Banking and Open Finance allows for a clear picture of where the open ecosystem excels and what are the most promising use cases, as well as where there are opportunities to collaborate, cooperate, or co-create.
The Power of Financial Data – from Open Banking to Open Finance and Open Data
INNOPAY Open Banking Monitor
From Open Banking to Open Data | Powens
Consumer Value in Consumer Duty | Moneyhub
The Shift from Open Banking to Open Finance | Klarna Kosma
Monetisation, Financial Inclusion, Helping SMEs | Nordigen
Open Finance: Coming into Focus | Open Future World
From Open Banking to Open Finance & Open Data | Accenture
Changing Competition and Consumer Relations | Itau Unibanco
SEPA Payment Account Access (SPAA) | Deutsche Bank
The New Data Economy and Monetisation Revolution | EY
Reshaping the Bank and Customer Relationship | Forrester
PSD2 Will Pave the Way for a Successful PSD3 | Oaklen Consulting
PSD2: the Long Journey | UniCredit
The Ever-Evolving Global Landscape
Developing a Made-in-Canada System | Abraham Tachjian, Open Banking Implementation in Canada
Canada – from Open Banking to Open Finance | Finavator (OFNC)
Pioneering Open Banking in Africa | Nedbank
Nigeria’s Approach to Open Banking | Open Banking Nigeria
Open Banking in North America | FDATA North America
Open Banking Thriving in North America as Open Finance | FDX
The Future of Open Banking in the US | BNY Mellon
The Benefits of Open Banking-Powered Solutions | OBIE UK
Open Banking in Asia Pacific Region | FemTech Partners
The State of Open Banking in APAC Today | Kapronasia
The Steps Towards Open Banking in Turkey | Denizbank
Open Finance Gaining Traction in Latin America | Spiralem
Opportunities for the Banks in South America | BBVA
Open Banking in the GCC: Picking Up Pace | PwC
Israel’s Open Finance Reform Kicks Off | Israel Securities Authority
Unlocking the Value for Consumers and Businesses
The Future of Consumer Credit and Long-Term Deposits | SWK Bank
Opportunities and Threats for FIs | Aite-Novarica Group
Open Banking for SMEs | EBA Clearing
Extending Horizons in Corporate Client Relationship | ING
Corporate Treasurers & Open APIs | INNOPAY & Raiffeisen Bank International
Open Banking for Corporates? | Bank of America
Compelling New Experiences via Embedded Finance | PNC Bank
The New Frontiers of Payments
Open Banking Payments in the UK | American Express
A New Era of Customer Connection | Banked
How Merchants Benefit from Open Banking | Brite
Variable Recurring Payments| Plaid
Combining A2A Payments with Request-to-Pay | Luxhub
From A2A to VRPs | Token
Sweeping Changes Ahead | Celent
The Future’s Now – the Future’s Open | Worldline
Leveraging Real-Time Payments | Zimpler
Security, the Heart and Centre of the Open Banking Ecosystem
Authentication Financial Services | HID Global
Open Banking – Risk in the Data Supply Chain | Konsentus
