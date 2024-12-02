Open Finance Report 2023

The Paypers is thrilled to unveil the 7th edition of our Open Finance report, ‘The Open Revolution: From Open Banking to Open Finance.’

This comprehensive document explores the global potential of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data, offering a panoramic view of their profound impact on the financial services landscape worldwide.

Report highlights

As Open Banking and Open Finance continue to reshape the global financial industry, our report delves deep into the current state of development in these dynamic sectors. We focus on key areas such as the driving components of open ecosystems, the equitable distribution of value among stakeholders, the emergence of new business models, and collaborative opportunities for ecosystem participants.

Global perspectives

Renowned experts from around the world contribute their insights to this report. Amit Mallick (Accenture), Sanjeev Chatrath, Mike Booth, and Li-May Chew (EY Asia-Pacific), and Vlad Macovei share their perspectives on navigating the evolution of Open Banking and Open Finance. Their valuable insights provide a strategic understanding of the ongoing transformations in the industry.

Explore Open Banking and Open Finance in Europe. Industry experts from INNOPAY, BPC, ING, LUXHUB, and Deutsche Bank provide in-depth insights into the European landscape.

Move across the Atlantic to discover the status of Open Banking in North America. Experts like Eyal Sivan (Raidiam), Don Cardinal (FDX), Zachary Aron (Deloitte US), Eric Shoykhet (Link Money), Rob Mannamkery (EY US), and Carl Slabicki (BNY Mellon) share their perspectives, offering a cross-continental view of Open Finance.

In the UK, Marion King (Open Banking Ltd), Jack Wilson (TrueLayer), and Ellie Duncan (Open Banking Expo) provide a comprehensive outlook on the future of Open Banking, emphasizing its potential as the future of UK retail payments.

The report takes you on a journey across the globe, exploring Open Banking and Open Finance in specific regions, including Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Expert editorials from Spiralem, W Fintechs, King & Wood Mallessons, Volt, APP+, PwC, and Deloitte APAC and Deloitte Africa provide a nuanced understanding of the unique developments in each region.

The evolution of Open Banking payments

Industry leaders such as Lisa Scott (Banked), Kieran Hines (Celent), Arthur Ribakovs (Ecommpay), Mark Munson (Moneyhub), Raffaele Brusco (NatWest), and Nathalie Crouzet and Tom Wijnen (Worldline) share their insights on globalising Open Banking payments and the role of payments as a catalyst for consumer innovation.

Regulatory insights

Understand the regulatory landscape of Open Banking with expert opinions from Gijs Boudewijn and Arturo González Mac Dowell (SPAA), Ralf Ohlhausen and Michael Salmony (ETPPA), Sanela Dulic (Nordea), and Gianluca D’Imperio (UniCredit). Gain clarity on regulatory frameworks, the impact of the Financial Data Access Framework, and the evolving dynamics of SEPA, PSD2 and PSD3.

Fostering trust with Open Banking data

Delve into the critical role of Open Banking data in fostering trust and improving financial products. Learn from experts like Anna Maj (CreatLink), Marie Walker (Raidiam), and Viky Manaila (Intesi Group) about harnessing data for product innovation, building trust in the Open Banking ecosystem, and the implications of eIDAS 2.0 for TPPs under PSD2.

Company Profiles

Last but not least, the report includes a dedicated section for company profiles, offering a thorough overview of featured companies' products and services. Gain insights into geographical presence, core solutions, unique selling points, technology, business models, business partners, and case studies.

Download your free copy of the Open Finance Report 2023 to learn the latest trends and developments in Open Banking and Open Finance and discover the path to Open Everything.