Make Better Credit Decisions with Open Banking: An Insider's Perspective

Many banks and credit institutions across Europe are embarking on the next phase of digital transformation by embracing Open Banking technology.

In this exclusive eBook, created in partnership with Powens, the European Open Finance Platform, we embarked on an exciting journey to delve into the world of Open Banking. By conducting interviews with prominent banks, credit institutions, and influential consultants at the forefront of the Open Banking movement in France, Spain, and Italy, we uncovered a resounding consensus on the transformative power of Open Banking in the credit industry. Open Banking technologies and innovations are already:

Encouraging the credit industry to accelerate digital transformation

Streamlining the credit decision-making process (vs traditional credit scoring)

Creating new paths towards long-term business growth

Transforming the customer experience beyond credit decisions alone

Setting the foundation for a dynamic Open Finance future

This exclusive eBook features expert insights from:

BBVA

Celent

Asociación Española de FinTech e InsurTech (AEFi)

Aite-Novarica Group

CFCAL

CleverAdvice

Illimity Bank

Oaklen Consulting

