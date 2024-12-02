The inaugural edition of The Paypers' Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2023 covers essential business models and key players in the Embedded Finance and BaaS ecosystem. It also highlights the latest trends, technologies, and real-world examples illustrating how Embedded Finance is revolutionising various industries.

Discover the transformative world of Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) in our latest report. We explore key business models, industry consensus, and the roles of Embedded Finance actors in the value chain. Experts in fintech, banking, and technology have contributed their insights, making this an essential guide to the evolving landscape.

Our objective is to clarify the distinction between BaaS and Embedded Finance while analysing trends, technologies, and key players driving innovative banking services. Real-world examples and case studies illustrate how Embedded Finance reshapes industries, ensuring the report is informative, engaging, and practical.

Report highlights

In the recently published The Paypers's Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2023, the content has been thoughtfully organised into nine extensive chapters, providing a comprehensive understanding of the subject. The report encompasses a rich tapestry of perspectives from industry experts and renowned institutions, making it a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain clarity and in-depth insights into the rapidly evolving world of Embedded Finance and BaaS in 2023

The first chapter lays the foundation by focusing on the definition and decoding of Embedded Finance and BaaS. It delves into the industry value chain and growth drivers, offering valuable insights from experts at Celent and INNOPAY, ensuring readers grasp the fundamental concepts.

Chapter 2 provides a concise and comprehensive overview of the key players in Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service. This chapter delves into the core entities and institutions that play a pivotal role in these innovative financial models.

The third chapter explores the exciting realm of new business models, use cases, and applications, uncovering the immense potential for both banks and SMEs. Topics covered include business payments transformation, the innovative ways brands can reinvent loyalty with Embedded Finance, the categorisation of Embedded Finance, the power of Embedded Lending, the integration of Web3, and its impact on the DeFi space. Expert perspectives from OpenPayd, Vodeno, Worldline, Jifiti, Flagship Advisory Partners, EY, and Accenture enrich this chapter.

Chapter 4 delves into the domain of B2B payments, shedding light on how businesses control global money transfers with a B2B payments ecosystem. It also highlights the advantages that Embedded Payments offer in the B2B payments space, featuring key contributions from Alviere and Andaria, which further enhance the reader's understanding.

Chapter 5 centers around the pivotal role of driving loyalty and revenue through customer value and exceptional experiences. Drawing insights from Skaleet, Unlimint, Xpollens, and Deloitte Brazil, this chapter showcases how businesses can achieve success by prioritising customer-centric approaches.

Chapter 6 hones in on Embedded Finance's specific opportunities for banks, providing expert views from renowned institutions such as INNOPAY, Rabobank, Bain & Company, BBVA, HSBC, and NatWest Boxed. Their perspectives offer valuable guidance on how banks can leverage Embedded Finance for growth and innovation.

Lastly, Chapter 7 emphasises key considerations for success in Embedded Finance, particularly focusing on regulatory aspects. This chapter proves to be highly insightful with essential inputs from EY and Jason Mikula from Fintech Business Weekly, guiding readers through the regulatory landscape and the importance of compliance in the Embedded Finance ecosystem.

Furthermore, the report's extensive second part is entirely devoted to cataloguing this ecosystem through a collection of industry company profiles. These profiles offer in-depth insights into each company's portfolio, highlighting the most relevant features of their offerings. This ensures that readers gain a comprehensive understanding of the diverse range of services and solutions available in the Embedded Finance industry. By combining the infographic and the company profiles, the report becomes an indispensable resource for anyone seeking to explore and engage with the dynamic world of Embedded Finance.

The Paypers's Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service report also includes a comprehensive global infographic and industry mapping, showcasing the key players in the world of Embedded Finance. Our objective with this infographic is to provide you with a clear and concise overview of the major players in the Embedded Finance space, emphasizing their use cases and cutting-edge products. Staying updated on these players and products allows for a clear understanding of the strengths of the open ecosystem and the most promising use cases, as well as identifying opportunities for collaboration, cooperation, or co-creation.

