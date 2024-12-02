Zytara selects i2c to roll out digital banking platform

Zytara’s digital banking platform will offer its customers services including a spending account, virtual and physical debit cards, and access to investing tools. Other features, tailored to gamers, include limited-edition branded cards, integrated automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls.

The partnership follows Zytara’s recent ZUSD stablecoin launch announcement.

Thus, the Zytara app will also add support for key digital assets, including ZUSD. Redeemable for US dollars on a 1:1 basis and designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, ZUSD enables users to send and receive payments at the speed of the internet, from anywhere in the world.